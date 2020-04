April 8 (Reuters) - Tri-Star Resources PLC:

* RAMP UP OF ANTIMONY PRODUCTION IS CONTINUING AT A STEADY PACE MOVING TOWARDS OPERATING AT 50% CAPACITY IN NEAR FUTURE

* SPMP EXPECTS TO MOVE TO FULL CAPACITY BY END OF YEAR

* COVID-19 NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE A SIGNIFICANT IMPACT UPON LONG-TERM VIABILITY OF SPMP PLANT