BRIEF-Trial shows Pfizer's Lyrica reduces seizures in children with epilepsy

May 17 (Reuters) - Pfizer Inc:

* LYRICA® (PREGABALIN) ORAL SOLUTION CV PHASE 3 TRIAL IN PEDIATRIC EPILEPSY MEETS PRIMARY ENDPOINT

* PFIZER - POSITIVE TOP-LINE RESULTS OF PHASE 3 STUDY EXAMINING USE OF LYRICA ORAL SOLUTION CV AS ADJUNCTIVE THERAPY

* PFIZER - RESULTS SHOWED ADJUNCTIVE TREATMENT WITH LYRICA 14 MG/KG/DAY RESULTED IN STATISTICALLY SIGNIFICANT REDUCTION IN SEIZURE FREQUENCY VERSUS PLACEBO

* PFIZER INC - TREATMENT WITH LYRICA AT LOWER DOSE DID NOT RESULT IN STATISTICALLY SIGNIFICANT REDUCTION IN SEIZURE FREQUENCY VERSUS PLACEBO