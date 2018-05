May 15 (Reuters) - Trian Fund Management LP :

* TRIAN FUND MANAGEMENT LP MORE THAN HALVES SHARE STAKE IN MONDELEZ TO 18.8 MILLION SHARES - SEC FILING

* TRIAN FUND MANAGEMENT CUTS SHARE STAKE IN WENDYS CO BY 5 MILLION SHARES TO 34 MILLION SHARES - SEC FILING Source For the quarter ended Mar 31, 2018: bit.ly/2L1eHj0 Source For the quarter ended Dec 31, 2017: bit.ly/2C4ZfkK