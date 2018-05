May 9 (Reuters) -

* TRIAN FUND MANAGEMENT REPORTS AN 8.79 PERCENT STAKE IN NVENT ELECTRIC AS OF APRIL 30 - SEC FILING

* TRIAN FUND MANAGEMENT SAYS GOT SHARES OF NVENT, INCLUDING SHARES UNDERLYING PUT/CALLS OPTIONS & DIRECTOR OPTIONS, IN CONNECTION WITH SEPARATION FROM PENTAIR

* TRIAN FUND MANAGEMENT SAYS UPON COMPLETION OF THE SEPARATION WITH PENTAIR, BRIAN BALDWIN, A PARTNER AND SENIOR ANALYST AT TRIAN, JOINED BOARD OF NVENT Further company coverage: