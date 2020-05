BRIEF-Trian Partners' Peltz Says Don't Think Fed Should Go To Negative Interest Rates- CNBC

May 14 (Reuters) -

* TRIAN PARTNERS’ NELSON PELTZ SAYS THIS THING (COVID-19) IS NOT GOING TO LAST FOREVER, THERE IS LOADS OF VALUE IN THE MARKET - CNBC INTERVIEW

* TRIAN PARTNERS’ PELTZ SAYS “I’M VOTING FOR TRUMP, I LOVE HIS POLICIES” - CNBC INTERVIEW

* TRIAN PARTNERS’ PELTZ SAYS HAVE INITIATED NEW POSITIONS; 2 NEW COMPANIES - CNBC INTERVIEW

* TRIAN PARTNERS' PELTZ SAYS DON'T THINK FED SHOULD GO TO NEGATIVE INTEREST RATES, ITS NOT GOOD FOR THE ECONOMY - CNBC INTERVIEW Source text : cnb.cx/3cwAQmB