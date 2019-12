Dec 5 (Reuters) - S. AFRICA’S COMPETITION TRIBUNAL:

* S. AFRICA’S COMPETITION TRIBUNAL - DISMISSES A CASE OF INDIRECT PRICE FIXING AND MARKET DIVISION AGAINST NATAL PORTLAND CEMENT CIMPOR (PTY) LTD

* SA'S COMPETITION TRIBUNAL- DISCUSSIONS BETWEEN LAFARGE, AFRISAM & PPC AROUND ALLOCATION OF THEIR MARKET SHARES, TRANSPORT COSTS AND PROFITS,NOT NPC'S