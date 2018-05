May 10 (Reuters) - Tribune Media Co:

* TRIBUNE MEDIA CO Q1 SHR $1.60 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

* TRIBUNE MEDIA CO Q1 REVENUE $443.6 MLN VS I/B/E/S VIEW $457.2 MLN

* TRIBUNE MEDIA CO Q1 SHR VIEW $0.11 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* TRIBUNE MEDIA CO QTRLY NET CORE ADVERTISING REVENUES DECREASED 10% TO $245.0 MLN Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: