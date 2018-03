BRIEF-Tribune Media Company Reports Q4 Earnings Per Share $3.73 From Continuing Operations

March 1 (Reuters) - Tribune Media Co:

* MPANY REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL-YEAR 2017 RESULTS

* Q4 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.81 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $3.73 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

* Q4 REVENUE FELL 8 PERCENT TO $489 MILLION

* TELEVISION AND ENTERTAINMENT NET ADVERTISING REVENUES DECREASED 15% TO $326.2 MILLION FOR Q4

* ‍AS A RESULT OF TAX REFORM, COMPANY RECORDED A PROVISIONAL DISCRETE NET TAX BENEFIT OF $256 MILLION IN QUARTER​

* ‍IN LIGHT OF TRANSACTION WITH SINCLAIR, NOT PROVIDING FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR 2018​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Brief@thomsonreuters.com)