FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Tribune Media, members of board, and Sinclair Broadcast Group enters MOU
Sections
Featured
Nursing crisis strains hospitals
U.S.
Nursing crisis strains hospitals
Dow 23,000 whets risk appetite
exchange-traded funds
Dow 23,000 whets risk appetite
GE vows 'sweeping change' as profit falls
GE vows 'sweeping change' as profit falls
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 15, 2017 / 9:38 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-Tribune Media, members of board, and Sinclair Broadcast Group enters MOU

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 15 (Reuters) - Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc

* Tribune Media - Co, members of board, Sinclair Broadcast Group entered MOU to resolve individual claims asserted by 4 purported Tribune shareholders​

* Tribune Media - ‍MOU acknowledges that co filed certain supplemental disclosures with SEC on Aug. 16 - SEC filing

* Tribune Media - ‍MOU will not affect timing of special meeting of co’s shareholders, timing of merger,amount,form of consideration to be paid in merger​

* Tribune Media - ‍MOU acknowledges co communicated to various parties that for potential divestitures, 'standstill' obligations of third parties were waived​ Source text: [bit.ly/2xERgIS] Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.