BRIEF-Tribune Media Says Compensation Committee Of Board Approves Retention Bonus Program

Jan 23 (Reuters) - Tribune Media Co:

* TRIBUNE MEDIA CO SAYS COMPENSATION COMMITTEE OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF TRIBUNE MEDIA COMPANY APPROVED A RETENTION BONUS PROGRAM - SEC FILING

* TRIBUNE MEDIA - EACH EMPLOYEE PARTICIPATING IN PROGRAM WILL BE PAID CASH RETENTION BONUS AT/ FOLLOWING CLOSING OF MERGER WITH SINCLAIR BROADCAST GROUP

* TRIBUNE MEDIA CO - RETENTION BONUS WILL NOT BE CONTINGENT ON ACHIEVEMENT OF ANY PERFORMANCE CONDITIONS OTHER THAN CONSUMMATION OF MERGER

* TRIBUNE MEDIA-RETENTION BONUS TO ALSO BE PAID IF CO TERMINATES INDIVIDUAL’S EMPLOYMENT WITHOUT CAUSE/INDIVIDUAL RESIGNS FOR GOOD REASON PRIOR CLOSING

* TRIBUNE MEDIA - EMPLOYEE TO BE PAID CASH RETENTION BONUS EQUAL TO 16% OF TARGET ANNUAL BONUS UNDER MANAGEMENT INCENTIVE PLAN FOR 2018 FISCAL YEAR