Feb 16 (Reuters) - Tribune Media Co:

* TRIBUNE MEDIA CO - ON FEBRUARY 15, ROSS LEVINSOHN NOTIFIED TRIBUNE MEDIA OF HIS DECISION TO RESUME ACTIVITIES AND HIS POSITION ON THE CO‘S BOARD‍​

* TRIBUNE MEDIA CO - LEVINSOHN WAS ALSO RE-APPOINTED TO AUDIT COMMITTEE AND NOMINATING AND CORPORATE GOVERNANCE COMMITTEE OF BOARD

* TRIBUNE MEDIA SAYS ON FEB 15, LAURA WALKER NOTIFIED DECIDED TO RESIGN FROM AUDIT COMMITTEE OF BOARD - SEC FILING Source text: (bit.ly/2EvNfdL) Further company coverage: