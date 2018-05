May 10 (Reuters) - Trican Well Service Ltd:

* TRICAN REPORTS FIRST QUARTER RESULTS FOR 2018 AND ANNOUNCES ITS SECOND HALF 2018 CAPITAL PROGRAM

* Q1 REVENUE C$306.7 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW C$325.2 MILLION

* TRICAN WELL SERVICE - 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURE PROGRAM NOW PROJECTED TO BE $70 MILLION FOR FULL YEAR

* NET LOSS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS FOR THE QUARTER WAS $28.4 MILLION VERSUS NET LOSS OF $48.9 MILLION IN Q1 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: