March 12 (Reuters) - Fedex Corp:

* TRICIA GRIFFITH, PROGRESSIVE CEO, JOINS FEDEX CORPORATION BOARD OF DIRECTORS

* FEDEX CORP - ‍GRIFFITH CURRENTLY SERVES AS PRESIDENT & CEO & DIRECTOR OF PROGRESSIVE CORPORATION​

* FEDEX - APPOINTED SUSAN PATRICIA GRIFFITH AS MEMBER OF INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY OVERSIGHT AND NOMINATING & GOVERNANCE COMMITTEES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: