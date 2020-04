BRIEF-Tricida Committed To Seeking FDA Approval For Commercialization Of Veverimer As Treatment For Metabolic Acidosis

April 15 (Reuters) - Tricida Inc:

* TRICIDA - COMMITTED TO SEEKING FDA APPROVAL, TO PREPARING FOR COMMERCIALIZATION OF VEVERIMER AS TREATMENT FOR METABOLIC ACIDOSIS

* TRICIDA - ASSESSING POTENTIAL IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON PATIENT RECRUITMENT INTO, AND ABILITY TO MAINTAIN PATIENTS ENROLLED IN, VALOR-CKD TRIAL

* TRICIDA INC - AT THIS TIME, DO NOT BELIEVE COVID-19 PANDEMIC HAS AFFECTED VEVERIMER PDUFA GOAL DATE OF AUGUST 22, 2020

* TRICIDA INC - AT THIS TIME, COVID-19 HAS NOT MATERIALLY IMPACTED OUR CURRENT FINANCIAL RESOURCES OR OUR OUTLOOK

* TRICIDA - AT THIS TIME, HAS SUFFICIENT SUPPLY OF VEVERIMER DRUG SUBSTANCE TO SUPPORT FOR ABOUT 12 MONTHS SUPPLY REQUIREMENTS FOR VALOR-CKD TRIAL

* TRICIDA - EXPECTS CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, INVESTMENTS AS OF DEC 31, 2019, ADDITIONAL BORROWING CAPACITY OF $90 MILLION UNDER HERCULES DEBT FACILITY WILL ENABLE CO TO FUND OPERATIONS INTO H2 2021