April 9 (Reuters) - Tricon Capital Group Inc:

* TRICON CAPITAL GROUP ENTERS INTO AGREEMENT TO SELL ITS TRICON LIFESTYLE COMMUNITIES PORTFOLIO

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS OF TRANSACTION WILL BE DISCLOSED UPON CLOSING

* ENTERED AGREEMENT TO SELL ITS TRICON LIFESTYLE COMMUNITIES PORTFOLIO TO AN INSTITUTIONAL INVESTOR

* ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT TO SELL PORTFOLIO OF 14 MANUFACTURED HOUSING COMMUNITIES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)