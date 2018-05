May 9 (Reuters) - Tricon Capital Group Inc:

* TRICON CAPITAL GROUP INC - QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $0.46

* TRICON CAPITAL GROUP INC - QTRLY ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT INCREASED BY 57% YEAR-OVER-YEAR TO $4.8 BILLION

* TRICON CAPITAL GROUP INC - QTRLY ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE TO $0.49 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: