Dec 12 (Reuters) - Tricon Capital Group Inc:

* TRICON CAPITAL GROUP PRICES $365 MILLION SECURITIZATION

* TRICON CAPITAL GROUP INC - TRICON AMERICAN HOMES HAS PRICED ITS SECOND SINGLE-FAMILY RENTAL SECURITIZATION TRANSACTION OF 2017