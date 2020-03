BRIEF-Tricorn Puts On Hold U.S. Expansion Due To Coronavirus

March 20 (Reuters) - Tricorn Group PLC:

* TRICORN GROUP - COVID-19 IMPACT

* TRICORN GROUP PLC - HAS BEEN MANAGING IMPACT OF COVID-19 VIRUS SINCE EARLY FEBRUARY 2020.

* TRICORN GROUP PLC - WE ARE NOT ABLE TO FORECAST FULL IMPACT

* TRICORN - OUTSIDE OF CHINA, IN RECENT WEEKS WE HAD SEEN SOME CHANGES IN DEMAND AS A LIMITED NUMBER OF CUSTOMERS EXPERIENCED COMPONENT SHORTAGES

* TRICORN GROUP PLC - CURRENTLY EXPERIENCING A RAPID ESCALATION OF SHORT TERM AND IMMEDIATE REDUCTIONS IN DEMAND FROM KEY CUSTOMERS

* TRICORN GROUP PLC - IS FOCUSED ON LIMITING IMPACT ON GROUP’S REVENUE AND PROFITABILITY

* TRICORN GROUP PLC - PLANNED EXPANSION OF OUR US FACILITY HAS BEEN PUT ON HOLD UNTIL OUTLOOK BECOMES CLEARER