BRIEF-Trifast Says FY Underlying Profit Before Tax In Line With Market Expectations

April 23 (Reuters) - Trifast PLC:

* TRIFAST PLC - FY REVENUE LEVELS HELD UP WELL AGAINST PRIOR YEAR

* TRIFAST PLC - FY UNDERLYING PROFIT BEFORE TAX REMAINED BROADLY IN LINE WITH MARKET EXPECTATIONS

* TRIFAST PLC - OVER COURSE OF LAST SIX WEEKS OF FY2020, EFFECT OF COVID-19 PANDEMIC SIGNIFICANTLY WIDENED.

* TRIFAST PLC - ALL OF OUR MANUFACTURING AND DISTRIBUTION SITES AROUND WORLD ARE OPEN FOR BUSINESS

* TRIFAST PLC - SUCCESSFULLY APPLIED FOR ESSENTIAL BUSINESS LOCKDOWN EXEMPTIONS IN ITALY, MALAYSIA, AND SINGAPORE

* TRIFAST PLC - AS AT END OF FY2020, WE ARE PLEASED TO REPORT THAT PROJECT ATLAS REMAINED ON TRACK AND ON BUDGET

* TRIFAST PLC - ON PROJECT ATLAS, READY TO ALLOW OUR FIRST PILOT IN 2020 AND FULL COMPLETION OF PROJECT BY END OF FY2022.

* TRIFAST PLC - IT REMAINS PRUDENT TO REMOVE EARNINGS GUIDANCE FOR YEAR ENDING 31 MARCH 2021