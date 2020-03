March 31 (Reuters) - Trifast PLC:

* TRIFAST PLC - JONATHAN SHEARMAN, NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR WILL ASSUME ROLE OF CHAIR WITH EFFECT FROM 1 APRIL

* TRIFAST PLC - FOR CURRENT FY, TRADING IS EXPECTED TO BE BROADLY IN LINE WITH MARKET EXPECTATIONS

* TRIFAST PLC - CONSIDER IT PRUDENT TO REMOVE EARNINGS GUIDANCE FOR YEAR ENDING 31 MARCH 2021 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: