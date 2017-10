Sept 22 (Reuters) - TRIGANO SA

* ANNOUNCES THE ACQUISITION OF 85% OF THE CAPITAL OF THE PROTEJ D.O.O COMPANY, OWNER OF ADRIA GROUP‍​

* REMAINING 15% WILL BE RETAINED BY THE MANAGEMENT STAFF OF ADRIA AND MAY BE ACQUIRED BY TRIGANO IN THE NEXT FEW YEARS

* THIS ACQUISITION SHALL GENERATE STRONG SYNERGIES ‍​ Source text: bit.ly/2yi2CP8 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)