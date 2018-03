March 21 (Reuters) - TRIGANO SA:

* FIRST HALF-YEAR RESULTS SHOULD INCREASE SUBSTANTIALLY COMPARED TO 2016/17 ‍​

* HIGH LEVEL OF LEISURE VEHICLES ORDER BACKLOG POINTS TO A SALES INCREASE IN THE SECOND HALF-YEAR‍​

* Q2 SALES EUR 551.4 MILLION VERSUS EUR 388.1 MILLION YEAR AGO

* SPECIAL EFFORT WILL BE MADE OVER THE COMING MONTHS TO INCREASE DISTRIBUTION NETWORKS DENSITY IN EUROPE Source text: bit.ly/2FSOfJG Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)