BRIEF-Trigano H1 Sales Stable At 1.16 Billion Euros

March 18 (Reuters) - TRIGANO SA:

* H1 SALES EUR 1.16 BILLION VERSUS EUR 1.14 BILLION YEAR AGO

* OUTLOOK: EXCLUDING THE INFLUENCE OF EXOGENOUS PHENOMENA, TRIGANO’S PROSPECTS ON THE MAIN MARKETS ARE POSITIVE

* ON CORONAVIRUS: ACTIVITY OF TRIGANO WILL NATURALLY BE IMPACTED BY MEASURES OF CLOSURE OF NON-FOOD BUSINESSES ACROSS LARGE PART OF EUROPEAN TERRITORY, AS WELL AS BY CONTAINMENT MEASURES. MOST OF PRODUCTION UNITS HAVE BEEN PUT INTO REDUCED ACTIVITY OR TEMPORARELY CLOSED

* OUTLOOK: WILL CONTINUE TO IMPLEMENT ALL INTERNAL GROWTH OPERATIONS THAT HAVE BEEN INITIATED

* OUTLOOK THE LEISURE MODE MADE POSSIBLE BY MOTORHOMES IS AN INDIVIDUAL MODE WHICH AVOIDS COLLECTIVE MEANS OF ACCOMMODATION AND TRANSPORT. THIS GIVES MOTORHOMES A DECISIVE ADVANTAGE OVER OTHER MEANS OF LEISURE AND THIS WILL BE ESPECIALLY TRUE AFTER THE END OF THE EPIDEMIC THAT WE ARE EXPERIENCING

* OUTLOOK: WILL SEIZE ANY ACQUISITION OPPORTUNITY CORRESPONDING TO ITS EXTERNAL GROWTH POLICY

Source text : bit.ly/33r8Flo Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)