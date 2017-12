Dec 19 (Reuters) - Trigon Metals Inc:

* TRIGON METALS ANNOUNCES STRATEGIC INVESTMENT AND PROVIDES UPDATE ON PROJECT RESTART ACTIVITIES AND PROJECT FINANCING

* TRIGON METALS - FORBES & MANHATTAN RESOURCES, SOME OTHER INVESTORS TO SUBSCRIBE TO PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF UP TO 5.7 MILLION UNITS AT PRICE OF $0.35 PER UNIT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: