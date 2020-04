BRIEF-Trillium Expects A Slowdown In New Patient Enrolment In Its Tti-621 And Tti-622 Dose Escalation Studies

April 8 (Reuters) - Trillium Therapeutics Inc:

* TRILLIUM THERAPEUTICS PROVIDES BUSINESS UPDATE IN RESPONSE TO THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC

* TRILLIUM THERAPEUTICS INC - EXPECT A SLOWDOWN OR POTENTIALLY A PAUSE IN NEW PATIENT ENROLMENT IN OUR TTI-621 AND TTI-622 DOSE ESCALATION STUDIES

* TRILLIUM THERAPEUTICS AS OF MARCH 31, CO’S CASH & INVESTMENTS WERE ABOUT $135 MILLION, PROVIDING CO WITH SUFFICIENT CASH RUNWAY INTO 2022 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)