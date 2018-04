April 10 (Reuters) - Trillium Therapeutics Inc:

* TRILLIUM THERAPEUTICS PROVIDES UPDATE ON ITS TTI-621 AND TTI-622 CLINICAL PROGRAMS

* TRILLIUM THERAPEUTICS INC - SUCCESSFUL BROAD SIGNAL-SEEKING EFFORTS IDENTIFY T-CELL LYMPHOMA AS AN INDICATION RESPONSIVE TO TTI-621 THERAPY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: