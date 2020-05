BRIEF-Trillium Therapeutics Provides Update On The Phase I Dose Escalation Study Of Its Cd47 Blocker Tti-622 At The Asco20 Virtual Scientific Program

Trillium Therapeutics Inc:

* TRILLIUM THERAPEUTICS PROVIDES UPDATE ON THE PHASE I DOSE ESCALATION STUDY OF ITS CD47 BLOCKER TTI-622 AT THE ASCO20 VIRTUAL SCIENTIFIC PROGRAM

* TRILLIUM THERAPEUTICS INC - DOSING HAS PROGRESSED THROUGH FIRST FIVE COHORTS UP TO 4 MG/KG DOSE LEVEL

* TRILLIUM THERAPEUTICS INC - STRONG SAFETY PROFILE, WITH NO DOSE-LIMITING TOXICITIES OBSERVED

* TRILLIUM THERAPEUTICS INC - MONOTHERAPY ACTIVITY (1 CR AND 1 PR) OBSERVED IN DLBCL PATIENTS

* TRILLIUM THERAPEUTICS INC - FURTHER DOSE ESCALATION IS UNDERWAY, CURRENTLY DOSING AT 8 MG/KG