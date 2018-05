BRIEF-Trillium Therapeutics Reports Qtrly Earnings Per Share Of $0.65

May 11 (Reuters) - Trillium Therapeutics Inc:

* TRILLIUM THERAPEUTICS REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2018 FINANCIAL AND OPERATING RESULTS

* TRILLIUM THERAPEUTICS INC - QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.65

* TRILLIUM THERAPEUTICS INC - EXPECT TO ENROLL FIRST PATIENT IN A PHASE 1 CLINICAL TRIAL OF TTI-622 IN Q2 2018

* TRILLIUM - AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, HAD CASH & CASH EQUIVALENTS & MARKETABLE SECURITIES, & WORKING CAPITAL OF $73.9 MILLION AND $61.7 MILLION, RESPECTIVELY