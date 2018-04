April 11 (Reuters) - Trilogy International Ltd:

* CONFIRMS THAT PURSUANT TO DEAL UNDER WHICH CITIC CAPITAL CHINA PARTNERS III, L.P AGREED TO BUY CO; CO INTENDS TO DELIST

* INTENDS TO DELIST, EFFECTIVE FROM TRADING’S CLOSE ON APRIL 13

* FROM CLOSE OF TRADING ON APRIL 13, CO'S SHARES TO CEASE TO BE QUOTED ON NZX MAIN BOARD & ASX OFFICIAL LIST