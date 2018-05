May 9 (Reuters) - Trilogy International Partners Inc :

* TRILOGY INTERNATIONAL PARTNERS INC. REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2018 RESULTS

* TRILOGY INTERNATIONAL PARTNERS INC - QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $202.1 MILLION, UP 6%

* TRILOGY INTERNATIONAL PARTNERS INC - QTRLY NET LOSS $7.3 MILLION

* TRILOGY INTERNATIONAL PARTNERS INC - QTRLY CONSOLIDATED POSTPAID NET ADDITIONS INCREASED 18% COMPARED TO A YEAR AGO, AND 78% SEQUENTIALLY