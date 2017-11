Nov 28 (Reuters) - Trilogy International Ltd:

* HY REVENUE UP 4 PERCENT TO NZ$49.7 MLN‍​

* ON TRACK TO DELIVER PREVIOUSLY DISCLOSED GUIDANCE FOR FY18 OF +10% REVENUE AND EBITDA‍​

* HY NET PROFIT AFTER TAX NZ$4.1 MILLION ,UP 17 PCT‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: