March 12 (Reuters) - Trilogy International Ltd:

* GUIDANCE FOR FY18 REMAINS UNCHANGED

* NOTES TRADING IN LAST THREE MONTHS HAS BEEN RELATIVELY VOLATILE WITH ECOYA BRAND SALES LOWER THAN EXPECTED

* ‍THERE ARE ORDERS FOR BOTH TRILOGY AND LANOCORP THAT MAY OR MAY NOT CLOSE AROUND BALANCE DATE​

* STATED FACTORS COULD NEGATIVELY IMPACT FY18 EARNINGS BY UP TO 10%​