BRIEF-Trilogy International Qtrly Loss Per Share ‍$0.03​

March 21 (Reuters) - Trilogy International Partners Inc :

* TRILOGY INTERNATIONAL PARTNERS INC. REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 RESULTS

* TRILOGY INTERNATIONAL PARTNERS INC QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES US$201.9 MILLION VERSUS US$213.0 MILLION

* TRILOGY INTERNATIONAL PARTNERS INC QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE ‍$0.03​

* TRILOGY INTERNATIONAL PARTNERS INC SEES 2018 NEW ZEALAND SERVICE REVENUES INCREASE OF 5.0 % TO 7.0 %

* TRILOGY INTERNATIONAL PARTNERS INC SEES 2018 BOLIVIA SERVICE REVENUES INCREASE OF 1.0 % TO 3.0 %

* TRILOGY INTERNATIONAL PARTNERS INC SEES 2018 NEW ZEALAND ADJUSTED EBITDA INCREASE OF 8.0 % TO 10.0 %

* TRILOGY INTERNATIONAL PARTNERS INC SEES 2018 BOLIVIA ADJUSTED EBITDA INCREASE OF 7.0 % TO 9.0 %