April 16 (Reuters) - Trilogy Metals Inc:

* TRILOGY METALS ANNOUNCES US$25 MILLION BOUGHT DEAL OFFERING OF COMMON SHARES

* TRILOGY METALS - OFFERING OF 21.6 MILLION COMMON SHARES OF COMPANY AT A PRICE OF $1.16 PER OFFERED SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)