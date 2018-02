Feb 21 (Reuters) - Trilogy Metals Inc:

* TRILOGY METALS ANNOUNCES PRE-FEASIBILITY STUDY RESULTS AND RESERVES FOR THE ARCTIC PROJECT, ALASKA

* ARCTIC PFS STUDY​ SHOWS ‍PRE-TAX NET PRESENT VALUE OF $1,935.2 MILLION CALCULATED AT BEGINNING OF 3-YEAR CONSTRUCTION PERIOD

‍ARCTIC PFS STUDY SHOWS AFTER-TAX NPV(8%) OF $1,412.7 MILLION