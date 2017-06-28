FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
in 2 months
BRIEF-Trilogy Metals qtrly earnings per share $0.02
Fed worried about weak inflation
Economy
Fed worried about weak inflation
Opioid overdoses leading to more ICU admissions, deaths
Health
Opioid overdoses leading to more ICU admissions, deaths
Petronas 2.0: 'Whether crude is at $80 or $40, every dollar counts'
Reuters Focus
Petronas 2.0: 'Whether crude is at $80 or $40, every dollar counts'
#Market News
June 28, 2017 / 11:22 AM / in 2 months

BRIEF-Trilogy Metals qtrly earnings per share $0.02

1 Min Read

June 28 (Reuters) - Trilogy Metals Inc

* Trilogy metals reports second quarter fiscal 2017 financial results

* Trilogy metals inc qtrly earnings per share $0.02

* Trilogy metals inc - 2017 program has a total budget of $17.1 million

* Trilogy metals inc - exploration program is underway at bornite utilizing 3 diamond core rigs

* Trilogy metals inc - site work required to complete pfs at arctic is also underway and results are expected in q1, 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

