April 5 (Reuters) - Trilogy Metals Inc:

* TRILOGY METALS REPORTS FIRST QUARTER FISCAL 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* TRILOGY METALS INC Q1 SHR LOSS $0.03

* TRILOGY METALS INC - 2018 PROGRAM AND BUDGET AT BORNITE PROJECT OF $10 MLN WAS APPROVED Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: