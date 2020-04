BRIEF-Trimantium Growthops Sees Covid-19 Impact To Lead To Net Reduction In Revenue In Q4

April 22 (Reuters) - Trimantium Growthops Ltd:

* MADE TEMPORARY REDUCTIONS AT ALL LEVELS IN BUSINESS, IN EMPLOYEE REMUNERATION & WORKING HOURS

* BUSINESS REVENUES FOR QUARTER IMPACTED AS A RESULT OF DELAYS IN PROJECTS

* SEES COVID-19 IMPACT TO LEAD TO NET REDUCTION IN REVENUE IN Q4

* REDUCTION IN GROWTHOPS’ Q4 REVENUE WILL BE PARTIALLY OFFSET BY TEMPORARY REDUCTIONS IN EMPLOYEE COSTS FROM APRIL 2020

* FURTHER IMPAIRMENT OF INTANGIBLES MAY BE REQUIRED FOR FY TO 30 JUNE 2020

* CO’S COACHING & LEADERSHIP BUSINESS, IECL, AFFECTED BY CANCELLATION AND/OR DEFERRAL OF COACHING & LEADERSHIP PROGRAMS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: