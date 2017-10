Sept 20 (Reuters) - Trimas Corp

* Trimas Corp - On September 20 Trimas LLC entered into a replacement facility amendment to credit agreement - SEC Filing

* Trimas Corp - Pursuant to amendment, $500.0 million revolving credit facility was replaced with a new $300.0 million revolving credit facility

* Trimas Corp - Pursuant to amendment ,credit facility ‍will mature on September 20, 2022