FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in 20 days
BRIEF-TriMas sees FY 2017 earnings per share $1.35 to $1.45 excluding items
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Amazon adds 'Instant Pickup' in brick-and-mortar push
Technology
Amazon adds 'Instant Pickup' in brick-and-mortar push
War room 2.0?
Aerospace & Defense
War room 2.0?
Indian police arrest four after Game of Thrones leak
Reuters Focus
Indian police arrest four after Game of Thrones leak
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 27, 2017 / 12:16 PM / in 20 days

BRIEF-TriMas sees FY 2017 earnings per share $1.35 to $1.45 excluding items

1 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - Trimas Corp

* Trimas reports second quarter 2017 results

* Sees fy 2017 earnings per share $1.35 to $1.45 excluding items

* Q2 earnings per share $0.40 excluding items

* Q2 earnings per share $0.32

* Q2 sales $213.4 million versus i/b/e/s view $205.2 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.36 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees fy 2017 sales up 2 to 4 percent

* Trimas corp says remain committed to achieving 2017 operating plan and reaffirming full year outlook provided in february Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.