April 20 (Reuters) - Trimble Inc:

* TRIMBLE ACQUIRES THE ASSETS OF FABSUITE TO EXPAND ITS STEEL FABRICATION SOFTWARE PORTFOLIO

* TRIMBLE INC - FINANCIAL TERMS WERE NOT DISCLOSED.

* TRIMBLE INC - ACQUIRED ASSETS OF WILLIAMSBURG, VIRGINIA-BASED FABSUITE, LLC