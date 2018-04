BRIEF-Trimble To Acquire Privately-Held Viewpoint For $1.2 Bln Cash

April 23 (Reuters) - Trimble Inc:

* TRIMBLE TO ACQUIRE VIEWPOINT TO CREATE THE INDUSTRY’S MOST COMPLETE CONSTRUCTION MANAGEMENT SOLUTION

* DEAL FOR ALL-CASH TRANSACTION VALUED AT $1.2 BILLION

* EXPECTS VIEWPOINT TO CONTRIBUTE APPROXIMATELY $200 MILLION OF NON-GAAP REVENUE IN 2019 WITH OPERATING CASH FLOW OF GREATER THAN $50 MILLION

* EXPECTS ACQUISITION TO BE SLIGHTLY DILUTIVE TO NON-GAAP NET INCOME PER SHARE IN 2019

* ENTERED INTO A DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE PRIVATELY-HELD VIEWPOINT FROM BAIN CAPITAL

* EXPECTS ACQUISITION TO BE ACCRETIVE TO NON-GAAP NET INCOME IN 2020

* INCLUDING INTEREST EXPENSE, ACQUISITION IS EXPECTED TO BE ACCRETIVE TO TRIMBLE’S OPERATING CASH FLOW IN 2019

* EXPECTS Q1 REVENUE TO BE ABOVE HIGH END OF RANGE OF GUIDANCE ISSUED ON ITS Q4 2017 EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL

* Q1 REVENUE VIEW $723.9 MILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* TRIMBLE - DEAL TO BE FUNDED THROUGH A COMBINATION OF CASH ON HAND AND NEW INDEBTEDNESS