Jan 16 (Reuters) - Trimetals Mining Inc:

* . APPOINTS NEW PRESIDENT & CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

* SAYS ERIC EDWARDS APPOINTED CEO AND PRESIDENT

* SAYS ALSO ANNOUNCES RETIREMENT OF CO FOUNDER RALPH FITCH AS DIRECTOR AND OFFICER OF COMPANY

* - MANAGEMENT CHANGES WERE EFFECTIVE JANUARY 15, 2018​