BRIEF-Trinidad Drilling Ltd. Initiates Strategic Review Process

Feb 20 (Reuters) - Trinidad Drilling Ltd:

* TRINIDAD DRILLING LTD. INITIATES STRATEGIC REVIEW PROCESS

* TRINIDAD DRILLING LTD - COMMENCED A FORMAL PROCESS TO INITIATE A STRATEGIC REVIEW IN AN EFFORT TO ENHANCE SHAREHOLDER VALUE

* TRINIDAD DRILLING LTD - BOARD HAS APPOINTED A SPECIAL COMMITTEE OF INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS TO FACILITATE AND LEAD REVIEW

* TRINIDAD DRILLING - DOES NOT INTEND TO DISCLOSE DEVELOPMENTS REGARDING STRATEGIC REVIEW PROCESS UNLESS BOARD HAS APPROVED A SPECIFIC TRANSACTION