Jan 8 (Reuters) - Trinidad Drilling Ltd:

* ‍CO IS LOWERING ITS GUIDANCE FOR 2018 GENERAL AND ADMINISTRATIVE (G&A) EXPENSES TO $43 MILLION​

* . OUTLINES RECENT RIGMINDER PROGRESS, LOWERS G&A GUIDANCE BY NEARLY 20%

* TRINIDAD DRILLING -‍NEW 2018 GUIDANCE REPRESENTS A REDUCTION OF ABOUT 20% FROM PRIOR 2018 GUIDANCE AND 25% REDUCTION FROM EXPECTED 2017 G&A EXPENSES​