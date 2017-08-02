FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Trinidad Drilling reports quarterly share loss of C$0.02
#Market News
August 2, 2017 / 1:52 AM / in 2 months

BRIEF-Trinidad Drilling reports quarterly share loss of C$0.02

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Trinidad Drilling Ltd

* Trinidad Drilling reports second quarter 2017 results; improving industry conditions drive increased year-over-year activity

* Q2 loss per share C$0.02

* Q2 earnings per share view C$-0.08 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Trinidad Drilling Ltd - “activity levels in Q3 of 2017 remain well ahead of same time last year”

* Says Trinidad’s capital budget for 2017 remains unchanged at $175 million

* Qtrly revenue $101.2 million versus $94.5 million

* All amounts in C$ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

