Feb 16 (Reuters) - Trinity Industries Inc:

* TRINITY INDUSTRIES, INC. ANNOUNCES CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICERS FOR NEW INFRASTRUCTURE COMPANY AND FOR TRINITY INDUSTRIES, INC.

* TRINITY INDUSTRIES INC - ‍JAMES E. PERRY, CFO OF CO, WILL REMAIN IN HIS CURRENT ROLE WITH TRINITY FOLLOWING COMPLETION OF PLANNED SPIN-OFF ​

* TRINITY INDUSTRIES INC - SCOTT BEASLEY HAS ACCEPTED A ROLE AS FUTURE CFO OF NEW INFRASTRUCTURE CO UPON COMPLETION OF SPIN-OFF