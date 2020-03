BRIEF-Trinity Biotech PLC Reports Qtrly Diluted Earnings Per ADR Of $0.09

March 31 (Reuters) - Trinity Biotech PLC:

* TRINITY BIOTECH PLC - WE ARE BEGINNING TO SEE SOME NEGATIVE IMPACT ON OUR REVENUES DUE TO COVID-19 PANDEMIC

* TRINITY BIOTECH PLC - COVID-19 PANDEMIC WILL HAVE AN IMPACT ON OUR QUARTER 1 REVENUES AND MORE SO IN QUARTER 2

* TRINITY BIOTECH PLC - EXPECT REVENUES TO REBOUND QUICKLY AND FOR THERE TO BE NO LONG TERM IMPACT

* TRINITY BIOTECH PLC QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER ADR $0.09

* TRINITY BIOTECH PLC QTRLY REVENUE $21.3 MILLION VERSUS $24.5 MILLION

* TRINITY BIOTECH PLC - HAVE MADE DECISION TO CLOSE OUR MANUFACTURING PLANT IN CARLSBAD, CALIFORNIA ON JUNE 30, 2020

* TRINITY BIOTECH PLC - CLOSE TO COMPLETING DEVELOPMENT OF AN ELISA TEST FOR DETECTION OF ANTIBODIES TO THE VIRUS THAT CAUSES COVID-19