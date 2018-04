April 23 (Reuters) - Trinity Industries Inc:

* TRINITY INDUSTRIES, INC. ANNOUNCES NOTICE OF REDEMPTION OF 3⅞% CONVERTIBLE SUBORDINATED NOTES

* TRINITY INDUSTRIES INC - TO REDEEM ALL OF OUTSTANDING 3⅞% CONVERTIBLE SUBORDINATED NOTES DUE 2036 ON JUNE 1, 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: