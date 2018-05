Trinity Industries Inc:

* TRINITY INDUSTRIES, INC. INTRODUCES THE SPIN-OFF COMPANY NAME OF ARCOSA, INC. AND ANNOUNCES FILING OF INITIAL FORM 10 REGISTRATION STATEMENT FOR THE PLANNED SPIN-OFF

* TRINITY INDUSTRIES INC - SEPARATION REMAINS ON TRACK FOR COMPLETION IN Q4 OF 2018

* TRINITY INDUSTRIES INC - WILL MAINTAIN OWNERSHIP AND STATUS QUO OF HIGHWAY PRODUCTS BUSINESS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: